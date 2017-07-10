Nalbandian to visit Chisinau and Vienna

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian will pay visits to Chisinau and Vienna on July 10 and 11.
He will take part in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Eastern Partnership (EaP) in Chisinau and the informal meeting of OSCE Foreign Ministers in Vienna.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.