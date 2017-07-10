720 views

Nalbandian to visit Chisinau and Vienna


Edward Nalbandian
Edward Nalbandian

Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian will pay visits to Chisinau and Vienna on July 10 and 11.

He will take part in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Eastern Partnership (EaP) in Chisinau and the informal meeting of OSCE Foreign Ministers in Vienna.

