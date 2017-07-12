Nalbandian and Mammadyarov to meet again in September

Yerevan /Mediamax/. An agreement was reached to convene the next meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in September in New York in the margins of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

On July 11, a meeting between Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov, Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, took place in Brussels at the initiative and presence of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti and Richard Hoagland, which was attended by Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.



“During the meeting the discussions were held on the modalities of advancement of the Nagorno-Karabakh negotiating process. Edward Nalbandian underscored the importance of stabilization of the situation on the Line of Contact and in this regard emphasized the necessity to implement the agreements, reached during the Vienna and St. Petersburg Summits.

The Co-Chairs asked the Ministers to convey to the Presidents their proposal on organizing a Summit in the course of this year”, Armenian MFA informs.