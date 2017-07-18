Duma Speaker suggests making Russian official language in Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Speaker of Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin suggested today capturing Russian as official language in Armenian legislation, so that the Armenian national driving license becomes recognized in Russia.

TASS reports that Armenian Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan raised the issue of recognition of the national driving license at the meeting with Volodin.



According to him, after the Russian State Duma adopted the law giving the citizens of Kyrgyzstan (and other countries where Russian is an official language) the right to work as drivers in Russia with their respective national driving licenses, “Armenian citizens were virtually left out of the picture”.



“I can only say this, make Russian an official language and the law will automatically include the Republic of Armenia as well,” Vyacheslav Volodin said.



TASS doesn’t report how the Armenian Parliament Speaker reacted to Volodin’s suggestion.