Iran: Kurdistan’s independence referendum will be “disastrous”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif stated that referendum on independence of Iraqi Kurdistan may entail the most negative consequences.

TASS reports that Mohammad Javad Zarif stated at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York that the mentioned referendum would entail “disastrous consequences for the security of Iraq and the whole region.”



“We are convinced that the referendum is not the optimal choice in this case. It will escalate centrifugal forces in Iraq. This will become a total disaster for the country, which will involve not only the Kurds,” Zarif said.



He remarked that “Tehran recommends friends in Iraqi Kurdistan to avoid that choice.”



In the beginning of June the leader of Iraqi Kurdistan Masoud Barzani stated his intention to hold an independence referendum on September 25.