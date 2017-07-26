John Heffern to leave office of U.S. Assistant Secretary of State

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. President Donald Trump nominated A. Wess Mitchell, of Virginia, to be an Assistant Secretary of State (European and Eurasian Affairs).

That position was previously held by Victoria Nuland, who resigned in late January, 2017.



Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary John Heffern, who served as U.S. Ambassador to Armenia between 2011 and 2014, was appointed Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.



A. Wess Mitchell is President & CEO of the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA).



He is also the author of numerous scholarly articles, policy reports and analytical briefs, and is a frequent commentator on NATO and transatlantic security at international security conferences. During the 2012 U.S. Presidential election, he served on the National Security Transition Team for the Mitt Romney presidential campaign.



He holds a Master’s Degree in German and European Studies from Georgetown University’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service, where he was awarded the 2004 Hopper Award, and recently completed a PhD at Freie Universität Berlin. He is the co-author of two books on geopolitics, including Unquiet Frontier: Vulnerable Allies, Rising Rivals and the Crisis of American Power (with Jakub J. Grygiel, Princeton Press, 2016).