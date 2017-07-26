Israel wants to develop friendly ties with Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Regional Cooperation of Israel Tzachi Hanegbi made a statement in Yerevan, expressing Israel’s desire to develop friendly relations with Armenia and noting it is the main message of his visit.

The Israeli Minister shared that statement at the meeting with Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian yesterday.



Edward Nalbandian attached importance to Tzachi Hanegbi’s visit to Armenia, stressing that relations between Armenian and Jewish nations have deep historic roots, which is a good basis for developing interstate cooperation.



The Ministers also shared their appreciation for recent boost of informal socializing between people from Armenia and Israel.



The meeting was followed by signing of several documents on cancelation of visa regime for diplomatic passport holders and double taxation, as well as on cooperation in cultural, educational, scientific, and sport sectors for 2017-2020.