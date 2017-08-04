UN to encourage investment in sustainable development in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Permanent Representative of Armenia to UN Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and newly appointed Administrator of United Nations Development Programme Achim Steiner discussed cooperation for implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Armenian MFA informed that Achim Steiner expressed UNDP’s support for nationalization and integration of SDGs in Armenia. He stressed the important of UNDP experts’ recent visit to Yerevan and shared appreciation for Armenia’s achievements in innovation and creative work.



The interlocutors also touched upon the Global Summit on Impact Investment, held in Yerevan in March, and the following roundtable at UN headquarters in July.



The parties reaffirmed that UNDP remains an important partner for Armenia in terms of forming new platforms and formats of cooperation to encourage investments in sustainable development.