Sargsyan and Rouhani talk perspective projects

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Iran Hassan Rouhani shared Iran’s great appreciation for "attendance of President of our good neighbor Armenia to his inauguration ceremony”.

Hassan Rouhani also expressed his hope the Serzh Sargsyan’s visit to Tehran will give a new impetus to expansion and development of bilateral relations.



The interlocutors agreed that Armenian-Iranian economic relations have great potential, productive use of which requires consistent efforts.



The Presidents attached importance to large projects in several sectors and to implementation of new and perspective ones. They also remarked upon significance of using international transportation and transit routes that connect the Persian Gulf and the Black Sea through Armenia and Iran. The parties attached importance to developing trilateral cooperation (Iran-Armenia-Turkmenistan) in energy sector as well.



Serzh Sargsyan and Hassan Rouhani stressed the importance to the talks on free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union. Iranian President noted that significant efforts have been implemented and stressed that signing of the document will bring about satisfying results.



Hassan Rouhani shared his appreciation for cancelation of visa regime between the two countries, initiated by Armenia, which he qualified as a productive step towards expansion of business ties and promotion of tourism.



Touching on the NK issue, the President of Iran stated that conflict can be solved solely through political means and noted that peace and stability in the region are very important for Iran.