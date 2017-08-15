Armenia and Belarus PMs hold private talk in Astana

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan had a private conversation with Prime Minister of Belarus Andrei Kobyakov in Astana, in the framework of the former’s working visit to Kazakhstan.
The PMs discussed the agenda and perspectives of further development of Armenian-Belarusian economic relations.
They also touched upon a number of issues relating to cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union.
Karen Karapetyan is currently in Astana to take part in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.