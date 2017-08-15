1753 views

Armenia and Belarus PMs hold private talk in Astana


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan had a private conversation with Prime Minister of Belarus Andrei Kobyakov in Astana, in the framework of the former’s working visit to Kazakhstan.

The PMs discussed the agenda and perspectives of further development of Armenian-Belarusian economic relations.

They also touched upon a number of issues relating to cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union.

Karen Karapetyan is currently in Astana to take part in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session.

