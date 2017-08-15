Dates of Russian PM’s visit to Yerevan discussed

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Ministers of Armenia and Russia Karen Karapetyan and Dmitry Medvedev had a private conversation today in Astana.
According to press service of the Armenian government, the sides emphasized current advance in trade turnover between Armenia and Russia, as well as positive tendencies in economic indicators.
The sides discussed a number of other issues, including dates of Dmitry Medvedev’s upcoming visit to Armenia.
Karen Karapetyan participates in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session in Astana.
