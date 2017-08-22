Putin and Sargsyan to meet in Sochi

Yerevan/Mediamax/. On August 23 President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will pay a working visit to Sochi, where he will meet with President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

“The sides will discuss a number of key issues on political, economic, humanitarian and cultural bilateral cooperation. They will also touch upon the implementation of agreements, reached during Serzh Sargsyan’s working visit to Russia in March of 2017.



Presidents will speak about issues on the perspectives of developing cooperation within the frames of EAEU and CSTO. The sides also plan to discuss current international and regional issues, including the settlement of NK issue,” the Armenian presidential press service reports.