President of Turkmenistan to visit Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Upon the invitation by President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will pay an official visit to Armenia today.
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will hold meetings with Armenia’s highest leadership.
Signing ceremony will be held after the Armenian-Turkmen high-level negotiations at Armenian presidential residence.
