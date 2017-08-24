1465 views

President of Turkmenistan to visit Armenia


Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Upon the invitation by President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will pay an official visit to Armenia today.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will hold meetings with Armenia’s highest leadership.

Signing ceremony will be held after the Armenian-Turkmen high-level negotiations at Armenian presidential residence.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | August 24, 2017 09:18
OSCE Representative urges Interpol to “carefully consider” arrest requests from Turkey

Foreign Policy | August 23, 2017 17:31
President of Turkmenistan to visit Armenia

Region | August 23, 2017 09:09
Armenia supports Georgia in extinguishing wildfire
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017