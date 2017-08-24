20th anniversary of “key” Armenian-Russian agreement is coming soon

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan thanked President of Russia Vladimir Putin for Russian support in extinguishing the wildfire in the territory of Khosrov Forest State Reserve, Armenia.

At his meeting with Russian President in Sochi on August 23, Armenian President stated that “The Armenian-Russian strategic, allied relations are special with permanent intensive dialogue on the highest level, significant coordination in foreign affairs, as well as constructive cooperation on international and regional levels, fruitful collaboration in security, military and military-technical sectors”.



Serzh Sargsyan remarked that Days of Armenia in Russia with be held in 13 Russian cities this autumn.



Vladimir Putin noted that Armenia and Russia mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries this year, while “August 29 will be the 20th anniversary of signing the key Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance and the Declaration on Allied Cooperation.”