OSCE Representative urges Interpol to “carefully consider” arrest requests from Turkey

Yerevan/Mediamax/. OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir urged Secretary General of Interpol Jurgen Stock that the international police organization carefully review recent international arrest warrants requested by Turkey.

The Representative welcomed Interpol’s decision to suspend the red notice issued for the German writer of Turkish origin, Dogan Akhanlı.



“Interpol needs to carefully consider each case involving individuals, and in particular journalists, actively engaged in the public debate on Turkey, before deciding about any further action. Interpol must not be misused by any State to stifle freedom of expression,” stated Harlem Desir.



The Representative also raised the case of the Swedish-Turkish journalist Hamza Yalcın, who was arrested by Spanish authorities on 3 August 2017 on an international arrest warrant requested by Turkey. Desir expressed the hope that the arrest warrant for Yalcın will be suspended too, and that he trusts the Spanish court to reach a conclusion soon. --0--