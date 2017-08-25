U.S. Ambassador hails Armenian PM’s anti-corruption efforts

Yerevan/Mediamax/. U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills met today with Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan and welcomed the Armenian government’s efforts in fight against corruption and improvement of business climate.

“I warmly welcome your efforts in fight against corruption and improvement of business climate, which contributed to growing interest of American companies and investors in Armenia. We continue considering the best ways of supporting your efforts and deepening bilateral trade and investments with Armenia. Supporting Anti-Corruption Council will be the most effective way of bringing our commitment into reality,” Armenian government’s press service quoted Richard Mills as saying.



Richard Mills also told about the positive feedback he received from Armenian-based U.S. companies on the operation of Armenian State Revenue Committee.



Touching upon the fight against corruption and State Revenue Committee’s operation, Karen Karapetyan remarked that it is pleasant to receive such feedback on the government’s efforts.



“Nevertheless, we still have a lot to do in these directions, and our reforms will be continuous. We have the commitment to improve business climate and fight against corruption, which is necessary for the development of the Armenian economy,” Armenian PM stressed.