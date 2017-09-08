Armenian FM to meet with EaP partners

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian arrived in Tallinn.

Today FM Nalbandian will participate in the Ministerial Meeting of EU and Eastern Partnership in Tallinn, Estonia.



The last meeting of Eastern Partnership foreign ministers was held on July 10, Chisinau.



Touching upon the upcoming Eastern Partnership Summit in November, Armenian Foreign Minister attached importance to drafting the Final Declaration.



“Armenia stands ready to contribute to the meaningful document that will reflect the true spirit of cooperation and direct our efforts for the years to come. The agreed language of the Riga Declaration may serve as a basis for overcoming contentious issues as they arise. I share the opinion of those colleagues who believe that there is no need to poison the atmosphere of the upcoming Summit with the issues that we all know can block the consensus,” Edward Nalbandian stated back then.