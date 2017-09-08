Activities of Armenian Embassy to Russia discussed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian had a working meeting with representatives of Armenian state agencies in Russia.
The meeting was held at Embassy of Armenia to Russian Federation.
According to Armenian MFA, the meeting on September 7 covered ways of deepening the Armenian-Russian allied relations, as well as the role of Armenian Embassy and other Russian-based organizations in this pursuit.
