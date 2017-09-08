EU Ambassador describes new agreement with Armenia as “promising”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski said today they were “preparing for a very significant occasion – signing of the new Armenia-EU agreement, which will be a new page of cooperation”.

Ambassador Switalski made that statement at the meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan.



Piotr Switalski assured that the European side will do everything possible to provide new quality to all areas of collaboration. According to him, the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement “is a promising document that will include new components”.



“You have our support for your reforms agenda. We analyzed your program for reforms in detail with the help of external experts. It’s an ambitious program and we’re thinking now how we can adjust our activities in Armenia to your reforms agenda. We would like to invest where we believe the reforms will bring result,” the Ambassador said.



Karen Karapetyan stated that collaboration with EU and the union’s assistance with reforms are a source of additional charge of consistency and resolution to the program.



“I’d like to assure you that we can see how we should change our country and know well our problems and shortcomings,” the Prime Minister said.