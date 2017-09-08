Nalbandian: “Armenia-EU agreement will be our gain at Brussels summit”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian noted today that signing of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement at the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels can be one of important achievements of the meeting.

Armenian MFA informed that Edward Nalbandian made that statement at the meeting with Foreign Ministers of EU and EaP member states in Tallinn.



The meeting attendees were EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn, and Foreign Ministers of the members states of European Union and Eastern Partnership.