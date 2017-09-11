1238 views

Georgian FM to visit Armenia


Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Vice-Prime-Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze will visit Armenia today.

Mikheil Janelidze will have negotiations with Armenian FM Edward Nalbandian, followed by a meeting with President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

Mikheil Janelidze said that “Armenia and Georgia have not yet realized their full potential” during his latest visit to Yerevan back in April of 2017.

