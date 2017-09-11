Georgian FM to visit Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Vice-Prime-Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze will visit Armenia today.

Mikheil Janelidze will have negotiations with Armenian FM Edward Nalbandian, followed by a meeting with President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.



Mikheil Janelidze said that “Armenia and Georgia have not yet realized their full potential” during his latest visit to Yerevan back in April of 2017.