Armenian FM says goodbye to French Ambassador

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian received today Ambassador of France to Armenia Jean-Francois Charpentier on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission in Yerevan.
Edward Nalbandian attached special importance to the contribution of Jean-Francois Charpentier in strengthening of Armenian-French relations.
The Armenian FM awarded the French Ambassador with Medal of Honour of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
