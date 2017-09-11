Armenian FM says goodbye to French Ambassador

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian received today Ambassador of France to Armenia Jean-Francois Charpentier on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission in Yerevan.

Edward Nalbandian attached special importance to the contribution of Jean-Francois Charpentier in strengthening of Armenian-French relations.



The Armenian FM awarded the French Ambassador with Medal of Honour of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.