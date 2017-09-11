Armenian and Georgian FMs meet to talk bilateral issues

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia received today Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze.
Armenian MFA informed that the ministers shared their appreciation for the tangible development of relations between the two countries in recent years.
The parties discussed a wide range of issues of the bilateral agenda: collaboration in international agencies, trade and economic ties, transport infrastructure, as well as cooperation in energy, culture, tourism and other sectors.
During the meeting, the ministers attached importance to further expansion of the Armenian-Georgian legal framework.
The parties also touched on the efforts aimed at solving the problems that cause concern among Armenians in Georgia.
