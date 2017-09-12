New French Ambassador to Armenia speaks 7 languages

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Jonathan Lacôte has been appointed as new Ambassador of France to Armenia.

President of France Emmanuel Macron signed the corresponding decree on September 11.



Jonathan Lacôte has been Vice-Ambassador of France to UK since March of 2014. He will be 45 years old on September 15.



He held various positions at French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and worked for diplomatic missions of France in Berlin, Podgorica and Belgrade.



Jonathan Lacôte speaks 7 foreign languages: German, English, Spanish, Estonian, Hungarian, Russian and Serbo-Croatian.