Iran’s FM to visit Moscow

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif will arrive in Moscow today to conduct negotiations with the Russian leadership.

TASS quotes Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Mikhail Bogdanov, who said that particularly the situation in Syria will be discussed during the negotiations.



“The parties will discuss everything concerning Middle East, Syria and overall situation in the region. We are always in touch with Iranian partners, holding constant consultations on a number of issues, including the situation in Iraq and Persian Gulf, as well as the fight against terrorism,” he said.