Armenian FM: We are strengthening ties with Israel

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian received today Israeli parliamentary delegation led by Deputy Speaker of the Knesset and Chair of Israel-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group Tali Ploskov and Deputy Speaker of the Knesset Yoel Hasson.
Edward Nalbandian highlighted the recent activation of mutual visits between Armenia and Israel, expressing conviction that regular communication is the most efficient way of strengthening mutual ties.
Israeli officials remarked that their 3-day visit is quite saturated, which allows them to discuss the opportunities of deepening cooperation between the countries on different levels.
According to Armenian FM, “Holding of the third session of Public Forum of Armenian-Israeli Cooperation in Yerevan shows that it is becoming an important platform for dialogue.”
