Switalski: Armenia and EU have no serious disagreement

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski said today that “Armenia and the European Union are approaching to signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.”

“Armenia is free to combine the obligations and responsibilities provided for by this agreement with those in other frameworks,” Ambassador Piotr Switalski said during the award ceremony of “Where does Europe end?” non-academic essay competition.



Piotr Switalski emphasized that Armenia and the European Union do not have any serious disagreement.



“The European Union is highly interested in the development of Armenia. EU will only profit from successes of Armenia in providing sustainable and continuous economic growth and creating new jobs,” Ambassador Switalski said.



When asked on why the text of the initialed Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement is kept secret, Piotr Switalski answered:



“This is a normal procedure. The text will only be released once it is signed, as the document is considered to be a draft until then. We will explain every line and work as soon as the document is released.”



Signing of the new EU-Armenia agreement is expected to take place at the EU Eastern Partnership Summit in November, Brussels.