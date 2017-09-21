Armenia to nullify Zurich Protocols in spring 2018 unless Turkey complies

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan delivered a speech at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly on September 19 in New York.

Mediamax offers several excerpts from the President’s speech.



On Armenophobia in Azerbaijan



In the course of the military offensive unleashed in 2016, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan committed a number of war crimes against civilian population and the prisoners of war. Here I am compelled to mention that a serviceman who committed such atrocities has been decorated with a high state award, and the President of Azerbaijan personally decorated him in front of the cameras.



It has been for years that hate speech and Armenophobia was made part and parcel of the Azerbaijan’s state policy. It has taken deep root in the school curricula, intoxicating the younger generation.



Photo: Press service of the Armenian President

Photo: Press service of the Armenian President