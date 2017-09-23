Armenian and Iraqi FMs talk Kurdish referendum

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Iraq Edward Nalbandian and Ibrahim Al-Jaafari had a meeting in New York and discussed the opportunities of strengthening cooperation on international platforms.

The parties discussed the possible activation of bilateral trade and economic ties between Armenia and Iraq, attaching special importance to the operation of Armenia-Iraq Intergovernmental Committee, which will held its next session on September 25-26, Yerevan.



According to Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iraqi FM introduced Edward Nalbandian to the current situation in Iraq and central government’s approach on the planned referendum in Kurdistan.