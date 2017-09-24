700 views

Armenian NA Speaker to visit Georgia


Ara Babloyan
Ara Babloyan

Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Speaker of Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan will be on official visit to Georgia on September 25-26.

He will have meetings with Chairman of Georgian Parliament Davit Usupashvili, President Giorgi Margvelashvili,  Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili,  Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II  and Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze.

Comments

