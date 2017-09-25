Georgia wants “brotherly” relations with Armenia, Head of the Parliament says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze stated today that his country’s parliamentary fractions agree unanimously that relations with Armenia should be brotherly and actions need to be taken to strengthen the existing relationship.

Press Service of the Armenian National Assembly informed that Irakli Kobakhidze made that statement at the meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ara Babloyan, who’s currently in Georgia on an official visit.



The Armenian Parliament Speaker noted that Armenian authorities continually attached great importance to developing and expanding cooperation with Georgia. “We were always guided by one true principle – there are no unsolvable issues between us,” he said.



Ara Babloyan offered his Georgian colleague to make the parliamentary cooperation between two countries more frequent in the form of mutual visits and joint discussions.