Different ways of integration complement Armenia-Georgia ties, says Babloyan


Photo: Press service of the Armenian parlament

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan made a statement in Tbilisi today, noticing that although Armenia and Georgia chose different ways of international integration, it cannot impede development of cooperation between the two countries.

“It can complement and positively influence not only further strengthening of economic relations, but also explansion of regional collaboration,” Ara Babloyan said at the meeting with Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili.

Chairman Babloyan brought up the ties between Ajaria (region in Georgia) and Lori (Armenian marz) as a good example of such collaboration. He also noted that potential of trade and economy cooperation isn’t fulfilled yet. He assured that Armenian lawmakers are ready to prepare corresponding legislative initiatives to solve problems in specific sectors.

The Armenian party attached importance to smooth operation of Upper Lars checkpoint, which is the main and most favored way for Armenia’s agricultural export in this season.

Giorgi Kvirikashvili shared his appreciation for development of Armenian-Georgian relations, remarking that current trade turnover of USD 400m needs to grow nevertheless.

Georgian Prime Minister pointed out tourism as the most important sector for cooperation and attached importance to implementation of joint tour offers.

He also assured that Georgia is open to discussions on developing cooperation with friendly Armenia in any sector.

