UK Minister for Europe sees potential for deeper cooperation with Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. UK Minister of State for Europe Alan Duncan stated that his first visit to Armenia “will to celebrate the UK’s support to Armenia in its consolidation as a democratic, resilient and prosperous country”.



“We believe there are further opportunities to deepen our cooperation. I look forward to meeting President Sargsyan, Prime Minister Karapetyan, Foreign Minister Nalbandian and other high level officials in Armenia. I will outline the UK’s readiness to support Armenia’s efforts to embed democracy, good governance and human rights and explore ways to boost trade between our two countries,” said the UK Minister for Europe.



The British Embassy in Armenia informed that the UK suppors the Government’s reform programme, including helping the National Assembly prepare for its greater oversight powers, supporting the Ministry of Justice implement an anti-corruption strategy and working with the

Ministry of Defence to embed European Human Rights standards in the Armenian Armed Forces.