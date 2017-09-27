Yerevan /Mediamax/. Undersecretary of State for Security, Consular Affairs and Eastern Policy Bartosz Cichocki said today in Yerevan that Poland is committed to activating political dialogue with Armenia.

“We are convinced that we can do more together. In particular, we are not quite satisfied with the level of economic cooperation between the states. The Polish economy is rapidly developing, so we can export and import more. We attach special importance to understanding the sectors and conditions, whereby Armenia is ready to actively cooperate with us,” Bartosz Cichocki said.



He informed that the cooperation between the two countries in sector of defense will also be discussed during the upcoming meetings in Yerevan.



“We are ready to introduce our production and technologies. We are anticipating a mutually beneficial cooperation,” he said.



Touching upon the security in the region, the Polish official said that he “attentively followed the statements relating the negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”



Touching upon the EU Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels, Bartosz Cichocki remarked that “this is a very important event for EU and EaP states.”



“There is no coincidence in our visit to Armenia two months before the Summit. We are willing to hold a historic, substantial and result-oriented summit for everyone,” he said.



Bartosz Cichocki emphasized that he does not see any obstacle on the way of signing Armenia-EU agreement.