Kristian Vigenin hopes OSCE will restore presence in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s Special Representative on the South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin had a meeting with Speaker of Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan today.

Kristian Vigenin expressed his hope that it will be possible to restore the OSCE presence in Armenia with time.



“It will be great to reach a situation that won’t require OSCE presence in the region,” said Kristian Vigenin.



According to him, conflicts must be solved through peaceful means, because ordinary citizens also pay a high price for them, not just the countries.



OSCE PA Representative stated that one of his objectives is to make Armenia recognizable not only from the NK conflict, but also as a country with democratic progress and constitutional reforms.



Ara Babloyan noted that Armenia supports the OSCE position and urges all partners to act in accordance with the OSCE principles and international norms.



Kristian Vigenin also had a meeting today with Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian.



OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s Special Representative on the South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin arrived in Armenia in the framework of a regional visit. While summing up his visit to Azerbaijan, he said that “peace cannot be achieved with occasional efforts” and “dedicated attention at the highest levels is necessary to summon the political will necessary for a lasting peace”.