Johannes Hahn will visit Armenia to prepare for the EaP Summit

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations will visit Armenia on 2 October in preparation of the Eastern Partnership Summit.

The summit will take place in Brussels, on November 24.



Commissioner Hahn will meet with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Minister for Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian, to discuss the priorities of the Eastern Partnership Summit and the deepening of EU-Armenia relations.



This is reflected in the new EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and Partnership Priorities which will set the joint policy priorities for the coming years.



Ahead of the mission, Commissioner Hahn said:



“This is a very important year for EU-Armenia relations as we broaden and deepen our cooperation based on mutual interests. The EU is ready to sign the new Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with Armenia. This, together with the agreed Partnership Priorities will shape our cooperation where we plan to invest, among other areas, in education and innovation, as skills development will be key for Armenia's future”.



In November 2016 Johannes Hahn said in an exclusive interview with Mediamax that “EU and Armenia are entering a new phase”.