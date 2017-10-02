EU-Armenia relations have improved, Johannes Hahn said

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, said today in Yerevan that the relations between the European Union and Armenia have recently improved.

“We will all benefit from having good and stable neighborhood,” Johannes Hahn said.



Touching upon signing of Armenia-EU Agreement in November in Brussels, Johannes Hahn said:



“This new key agreement shows that being in the composition of Eurasian Economic Union, Armenia still establishes comprehensive and enhanced partnership with the EU. In our view, this may set an example for other countries as well.”



According to EU Commissioner, Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement will give Armenia the opportunity to improve its regulatory affairs in the sectors like trade, services, creating enterprises, state purchases and intellectual property rights.



“The agreement and the partnership priorities will provide a framework in certain sectors, where investment is possible. We would like to focus on innovation and education,” he said.