Azerbaijani media misquote Kristian Vigenin

Yerevan /Mediamax/. OSCE PA Special Representative on the South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin released a statement today, noting that Azerbaijani media distorted some of his remarks.
“During my recent trip to Azerbaijan, I was misquoted in local news media. While an immediate correction was requested and implemented, other news sources had already made use of the inaccurate information. Therefore I have to reiterate that I have never suggested a recomposition of the OSCE Minsk Group. I support the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Co-Chairs, and will continue working at the parliamentary level to contribute to their efforts of finding a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” reads the statement of Kristian Vigenin.
It’s worth mentioning that OSCE PA Special Representative on South Caucasus visited the region last week.
