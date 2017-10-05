Prague didn’t authorize sale of Czech weapons to Azerbaijan, says Senate President

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of the Czech Republic Senate Milan Stech touched upon the notorious sale of Czech weapons to Azerbaijan at the meeting with President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, stressing that the sellers didn’t have permission from the Czech authorities.

Armenian presidential press service informed that the meeting took place in Yerevan yesterday, and Milan Stech stated they launched an investigation to find out how the deal was bargained.



Milan Stech also stressed that the Czech Republic supports the OSCE Minsk Group’s efforts and believes that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be solved only through peaceful means.



It’s worth mentioning that Azerbaijani media reported about use of Czech Dana howitzers by Azeri armed forces during the joint military exercise with Turkish forces.