Armenia actively facilitates UN Sustainable Development Goals

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ashot Hovakimyan said that Armenia actively brings the process of its development in compliance with UN Sustainable Development Goals agenda.



Deputy FM said this during the meeting with newly-appointed Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (ECE) Olga Algayerova in Geneva.



According to Armenian MFA, the sides registered content with the level of sustainable cooperation between Armenia and UN ECE and the successful implementation of a number of projects.



Ashot Hovakimyan reminded during the session of Executive Committee of the Programme of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Establishment that Armenia provided shelter to 22 000 refugees, becoming the third hosting country in Europe by population ratio.



On the other hand, the Deputy FM noted that the support from international community and donor organizations would supplement the efforts of the Armenian government.