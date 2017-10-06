Serzh Sargsyan: EU plays an important role in Armenian foreign ties

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said that recent activation of communication between the European Union and Armenia shows that the EU plays an important role in Armenian foreign ties.

President Sargsyan said this during the meeting with the delegation of Chairman of Political and Security Committee (PSC) of the European Union Walter Stevens, which involved representatives of the committee and ambassadors from 28 EU countries accredited in Brussels.



Walter Stevens said that EU attaches special importance to the relations with Eastern Partnership states, including Armenia. He is happy that Armenia has initialed EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, which proves that it is definitely possible to sign an agreement with the European Union and develop collaboration, while being a member of the Eurasian Economic Union.



EU official stressed that the policies of the EU within the frames of Eastern Partnership are not directed against anyone.



The visit of the delegation was aimed at discussing EU-Armenia relations and future perspectives upon the completion of negotiation on EU-Armenia agreement, get acquainted with the situation on the spot, as well as touch upon the issues of upcoming EU Eastern Partnership Summit agenda.