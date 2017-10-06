346 views

Harlem Desir to assess freedom of media in Armenia



Yerevan/Mediamax/. OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir stated he was confident that Armenian authorities and OSCE will continue their productive cooperation.

Armenian MFA informed that Harlem Desir made that statement at the meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on October 5 in Yerevan.

Edward Nalbandian noted that Harlem Desir’s visit and the scheduled meetings are a good opportunity to see Armenia’s efforts in realizing the OSCE commitment to freedom of the media.

The parties also discussed issues relating to media freedom in OSCE member states.



