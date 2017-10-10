Nazaryan and Peschke talk Armenia-EU ties

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Karen Nazaryan and Director for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany Andreas Peschke met today in Yerevan to discuss the perspectives of enhancing the political dialogue.

Nazaryan and Peschke spoke about Armenia-EU cooperation and shared thoughts on the upcoming Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels, which will take place in November.



Armenian MFA informed that the parties also touched upon the settlement of the NK issue.