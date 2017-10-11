Armenia and Iran optimistic about common prospects

Yerevan /Mediamax/. First Vice President of Iran Es’haq Jahangiri said that Armenia has a special place on Iran’s foreign policy agenda with the neighboring states.

Es’haq Jahangiri made that statement after the meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan in Tehran.



“We have no restrictions on cooperation with Armenia in political, economic and cultural spheres, and the visit of the Honorable Prime Minister of Armenia may play a special role in development of relations between the two countries. During our private and extended talks, we discussed such issues as may provide further development of bilateral relations,” said First Vice President of Iran.



According to him, Armenia’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union and good relations with the European Union can be a good platform for that.



“Armenia can become one of the transport corridors passing through the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea. In the framework of the Gas and Electricity Swap Program, we have envisaged the construction of the third high-voltage power transmission line, and the agreements we reached today can bolster development of cooperation. I think our private sector representatives can benefit from the conditions created, while the availability of free economic zones in both countries can also be a boost to business cooperation,” said Es’haq Jahangiri.



Karen Karapetyan remarked the Armenian delegation “came to the friendly state in a very good mood”.



“We’ve had very constructive and substantive meetings. We stated our interest in the involvement of Iranian business, capital in Armenia, and we are prepared to offer to our Iranian partners all those privileged trade regimes that Armenia can enjoy now. We reaffirmed the willingness to step up the level of bilateral trade turnover and remain committed to eliminating all barriers we may face on that road. We also discussed the possibilities of regional cooperation,” stated the Armenian Prime Minister.



“The talks went off very well, and we are very optimistic about the prospects,” added the head of Armenian government.