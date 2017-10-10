Armenian PM: We aim at creating equal conditions for businesses

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said: "We are committed to developing the economy and creating transparent and equal conditions for businesses.”

According to the press service of Armenian government, Prime Minister Karapetyan said this during his meeting with representatives of the Armenian community on October 9, Tehran.



Karen Karapetyan informed that Armenia has registered 5, 5% economic growth over the first 8 months of 2017, while the government’s forecast was only 3, 2%.



“We have 21% growth in exports and 28,6%-in imports. It is great that about 50% of imports are provided by capital investments, aimed at the development of business sector. I am convinced that we have all the conditions for providing economic growth,” Karen Karapetyan said.