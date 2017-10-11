Armenian MP mentions Azerbaijani Laundromat at a meeting with German diplomat

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of Armenian National Assembly, Armen Ashotyan noted that Armenia-EU relations facilitate stability of the region.

He made that statement at the meeting with Andreas Peschke, Director for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, and Bundestag members Hartmut Koschyk and Stephan Mayer on October 9.



Touching on bilateral relations between Armenia and Germany, Armen Ashotyan noted the Armenian side is ready to make necessary efforts in order to develop and strengthen cooperation with the newly elected Bundestag.



Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations attached importance to Germany’s balanced position in the NK issue settlement.



Armen Ashotyan also mentioned the topic of Azerbaijani Laundromat and noted that a comprehensive investigation was in order to keep international and national parliaments out of corruption scandals.