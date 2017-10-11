Serzh Sargsyan meets CIS partners at session in Sochi

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan is a participant of the session of the Council of the Heads of CIS States, which takes place in Sochi today.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin chairs the session.



The parties are expected to discuss issues related to cooperation in political, economical, cultural and humanitarian sectors, and other key areas of CIS activity.



The extended talks will also cover efforts aimed at further collaboration in economical, cultural and humanitarian sectors, as well as defense policy, protection of external borders, anti-terrorism, and adaptation of CIS to the new circumstances of reality.



The session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held later this day, also in Sochi.