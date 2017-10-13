Tillerson conveyed his “profound concern” to Cavusoglu

Yerevan/Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson conveyed to the Turkish Foreign Minister his "profound concern over the detentions of Turkish national employees of our diplomatic mission to Turkey and of several American citizens”.

U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert said this.



“Secretary Tillerson emphasized the importance of transparency in the accusations made by the Turkish government and the need for the Turkish government to present the evidence behind these accusations. Secretary Tillerson and Foreign Minister Cavusoglu agreed the two sides would remain in close contact to address U.S. concerns about these detentions”, Heather Nauert said. --0--





