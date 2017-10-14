431 views

Armenian MFA posts translation of agreement with EU


Edward Nalbandian and Federica Mogherini
Edward Nalbandian and Federica Mogherini

Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia published on its website the non-official Armenian translation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The document contains 1221 pages.

Armenia and the European Union already initialed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

The parties are expected to sign the agreement at the EU Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels in November.

