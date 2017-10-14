Armenian MFA posts translation of agreement with EU

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia published on its website the non-official Armenian translation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
The document contains 1221 pages.
Armenia and the European Union already initialed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.
The parties are expected to sign the agreement at the EU Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels in November.
