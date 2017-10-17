CoE and EU to carry on reform programs in Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today in Yerevan, Representatives of the Council of Europe and the European Union presented the results of several programs for the Eastern Partnership members, including Armenia.

The main objective of the Partnership for Good Governance (PGG) project is to support reforms in Armenia, especially in electoral processes, judiciary and education.



Head of the CoE Office in Yerevan Natalia Voutova noted that Armenia will receive EUR 2.4 million in 2015-2017 to realize the project.



“The project focuses on improving electoral reforms, combating impunity, strengthening healthcare in correctional facilities and human rights protection, as well as supporting the fight against corruption in higher education in Armenia,” she said.



Natalia Voutova stressed that the Council of Europe is going to continue supporting reforms in Armenia.



Head of the Cooperation Section of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Hoa-Binh Adjemian remarked that the European Union will also continue assisting Armenia in improving state governance and strengthening human rights protection.



Director of the European Department of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gagik Ghalatchyan stated that “the efforts that were carried out have tangible results”. He stressed Armenian authorities’ readiness to continue cooperation for better results.