Armenian FM talks visa centers with EU Commissioner

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos had at a meeting in Brussels, where they discussed the possibility of starting the talks on facilitation of visa regime.

Armenian MFA informed that Minister Nalbandian and Commission Avramopoulos their appreciation for successful implementation of the Armenia-EU Visa Facilitation and Readmission agreements.



In that context, Edward Nalbandian attached importance to improvement in the efforts of visa application centers, established in Yerevan by the EU member states.



The parties also touched upon preparations for the Eastern Partnership summit, which will take place in November.